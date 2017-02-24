Michal Kempny trying to stay positive amid Blackhawks' lineup shuffling
Blackhawks defenseman Michal Kempny has played in fits and starts during his first NHL season. Of late Kempny has been in the lineup more often than not, and said through a translator in a rare interview that while it hasn't been "the most optimal situation" he is starting to feel more comfortable in the lineup.
