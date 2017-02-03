Max Domi returns as Arizona Coyotes f...

Max Domi returns as Arizona Coyotes fall to Chicago Blackhawks 3-4

The story of the night was the return of Max Domi to the Arizona Coyotes ' lineup, which was confirmed shortly before puck drop . Domi missed the last 23 games after suffering a hand injury during a fight against the Calgary Flames .

