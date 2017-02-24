Kane's hat trick leads Blackhawks pas...

Kane's hat trick leads Blackhawks past Coyotes

Yesterday Read more: Daily Chronicle

Patrick Kane scored three goals for his third career hat trick to lead the surging Hawks past the Arizona Coyote,s 6-3, on Thursday night for their third straight win and eighth in nine games. Kane has 23 goals to lead the Hawks, who closed three points behind first-place Minnesota in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Chicago, IL

