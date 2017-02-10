Kane-Anisimov-Panarin line leads Blackhawks past Jets, 5-2
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck can't stop a goal from Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC