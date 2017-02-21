Jurco hopes for fresh start with Blackhawks
Joel Quenneville will waste no time seeing what he has in newly Tomas Jurco, putting the newly acquired winger on the third line with Marcus Kruger and Marian Hossa when the Hawks take on St. Louis at the United Center on Sunday. Jurco, traded to the Hawks from Detroit for a third-round pick Friday, was "very excited" when he heard about the move.
