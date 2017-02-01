How can Stan Bowman watch the Blackha...

How can Stan Bowman watch the Blackhawks and not know they need to make a trade?

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Not only did coach Joel Quenneville break up the Jonathan Toews line on which Nick Schmaltz wasn't the answer on left wing, but he also broke up the Patrick Kane line on which Artemi Panarin didn't get a shot on goal The Sharks swamped the Hawks with a 55.67 Corsi For percentage overall when skating five-on-five, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, and an even more dominating 60-40 percentage in the third period when the game was decided The Sharks, who came into the game with one point fewer than the Hawks, dominated in high-danger Corsi For scoring chances 14-8 when skating five-on-five I'm glad this isn't April and I don't have to predict a first-round exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,403 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC