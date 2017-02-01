How can Stan Bowman watch the Blackhawks and not know they need to make a trade?
Not only did coach Joel Quenneville break up the Jonathan Toews line on which Nick Schmaltz wasn't the answer on left wing, but he also broke up the Patrick Kane line on which Artemi Panarin didn't get a shot on goal The Sharks swamped the Hawks with a 55.67 Corsi For percentage overall when skating five-on-five, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, and an even more dominating 60-40 percentage in the third period when the game was decided The Sharks, who came into the game with one point fewer than the Hawks, dominated in high-danger Corsi For scoring chances 14-8 when skating five-on-five I'm glad this isn't April and I don't have to predict a first-round exit.
