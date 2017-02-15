Gustav Nyquist's suspension comes at awful time as Red Wings fight for playoffs
Gustav Nyquist's suspension comes at awful time as Red Wings fight for playoffs Detroit's roster may not be deep enough to cope with Nyquist's six-game ban. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lQWBUn Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist skates with the puck past Chicago Blackhawks center Dennis Rasmussen during the first period at the United Center.
