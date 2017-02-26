FanDuel NHL: February 26

Feb 21, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward, and FanDuel NHL value stud, Richard Panik skates with the puck in the second period against the Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Graovac at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Yesterday's FanDuel NHL column was loaded with great value picks, but the Buffalo Sabres line fell short.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.