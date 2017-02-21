Crawford (sick) out for tonight's game
Scott Darling will start in net, and the Blackhawks are working to get Rockford IceHogs goalie Lars Johansson in town so that he can be the backup. Darling is 14-5-2 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage that ranks second in the NHL.
