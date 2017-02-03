Corey Crawford passes Ed Belfour for ...

Corey Crawford passes Ed Belfour for 3rd-most goalie wins in Blackhawks history

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

Goalie wins are basically a useless stat more representative of the team than the individual, but we can still appreciate the longevity involved in racking up a ton of them. That's what Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford has done, as he moved up to third on the franchise's all-time wins list with 202 on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,589,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC