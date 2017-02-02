Chicago Blackhawks' Who's Hot, Who's Not: Schmaltz Looks Brand New

The Cicago Blackhawks are in the midst of a three-game funk, and the negatives are certainly outweighing the positives Tuesday night's battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks had playoff atmosphere all over it. While the 3-1 end result isn't at all what the Blackhawks faithful wanted, this game was definitely a fight till the end between two contending teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.