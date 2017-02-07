Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview
The Minnesota Wild are out to prove they are a much different team this season under head coach Bruce Boudreau, who joined them after a fairly successful five-year run with the Anaheim Ducks. The Wild will be going for their third straight win on Wednesday when they host their divisional nemesis in the Chicago Blackhawks as home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.
