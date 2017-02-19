Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza Called Up From Rockford
Vinnie Hinostroza didn't spend a whole lot of extra time in the AHL, as the Chicago Blackhawks recalled him for their second game off a bye week Personal anecdote time: Last night, my mom texted me upset that Vinnie Hinostroza was not with the team for their game against the Edmonton Oilers. I assured her it was only temporary that he would not be in the NHL, though.
