Chicago Blackhawks' top line goes on spree in beating Winnipeg Jets 5-2

The Blackhawks' trio of Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov, and Artemi Panarin did the majority of the damage Friday night as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at MTS Centre. Kane, Anisimov, and Panarin each scored and combined for seven points, while Duncan Keith's goal late in the third period proved to be the game winner.

Chicago, IL

