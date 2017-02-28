Chicago Blackhawks Shopping Mark McNeil and Ville Pokka
The Blackhawks are once again looking to unload two former top prospects. Scott Powers of the Athletic has reported that the Blackhawks are looking to move on from Mark McNeil and Ville Pokka.
