Chicago Blackhawks Prospect John Hayden: A Closer Look

Jun 11, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the Chicago Blackhawks logo on the ice during media day in preparation for game one of the 2013 Stanley Cup Fina against the Boston Bruins at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports In the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected forward John Hayden with the 74th pick of the third round.

