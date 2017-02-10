Chicago Blackhawks: Pros And Cons To New United Center "L" Train

Oct 4, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view outside of the United Center before the preseason game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports Chicago's West Side is slated to add a new Green Line stop near the United Center to assist Chicago Blackhawks fans On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced plans for a new Green Line "L" station near the United Center, home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Bulls, on the Near West Side of the city.

