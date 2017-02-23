Chicago Blackhawks Niklas Hjalmarsson Leaves Game Early
The Chicago Blackhawks most unsung defenseman left the United Center ice early in the first period while facing the Arizona Coyotes. The Chicago Blackhawks were missing Niklas Hjalmarsson during their morning skate this morning which many thought was just a maintenance day for the Blackhawks defenseman.
