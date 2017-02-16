Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- The...

Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- The Penalty Too Much

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Blackhhawk up

Good morning, Chicago Blackhawks fans! Former Chicago Blackhawks and Stanley Cup champion Antoine Vermette slashed a ref the other night, so how long of a suspension will he face? Every year there seems to be a play or two that makes the NHL talk, and we have watched two of those plays during the Chicago Blackhawks' bye week. Nyquist received a six-game suspension for the high stick, and that made Chicago Blackhawks fans wonder if it was too much or not enough when comparing it to the Duncan Keith play last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb 13 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC