Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Is ...

Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Is Toews Back

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks are on a 5 game winning streak, and the question that has to be asked, Is Jonathan Toews back? If you ask me what was wrong with Jonathan Toews last season, my reply would be that Joel Quenneville couldn't settle on who to play along side Toews and Marian Hossa . Then when the Hawks did trade for Andrew Ladd they never really got any chemistry going, and in the end it was a Brent Seabrook shot that rang against both posts that got the Blackhawks eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs.

