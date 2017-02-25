Chicago Blackhawks Joel Quenneville Loves Winning
With a win over the Wild on Tuesday night, Chicago Blackhawks' head coach Joel Quenneville earned his 400th win with the team. This season seems to be the year of milestones for the Chicago Blackhawks.
