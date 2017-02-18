Chicago Blackhawks' Five-Game Win Streak: Five Takeaways

Coming off the bye week on a five-game win streak, the Chicago Blackhawks have a lot to like as they head into the stretch run Riding a five-game win streak, the Chicago Blackhawks appear to have found their game and may be ready to make a big push down the stretch. Coming off the mandatory bye week with a record of 35-17-5 and 75 points, the 'Hawks are sitting in second place in the Central Division, seven points behind the surging Minnesota Wild, who have their bye week March 22-26.

