Chicago Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw Decision Proving To Be Correct

A year into his $23.4M contract with the Montreal Canadiens, Andrew Shaw has regressed back to his old self, something Chicago Blackhawks fans are familiar with Last offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks were forced to part ways with a very influential player in Andrew Shaw . The 'Hawks and Shaw's agent couldn't come to an agreement on a new contract before the 2016-17 season, so Shaw was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for two second-round draft picks.

Chicago, IL

