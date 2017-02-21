Buffalo Sabres' Loss To Chicago Proves The Team Is Not Quite Ready For Primetime
The Buffalo Sabres got spanked by one of best teams in the Pacific Division for the second time in February, showing just how far this team has to go to become playoff-ready. The Buffalo Sabres had a simple mission Sunday afternoon: win, and find themselves closer to a playoff spot than they have been in Lord-knows how many years.
