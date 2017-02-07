Bloomington U.S. Cellular Coliseum to host third annual Chicago Blackhawks Night
The U.S. Cellular Coliseum hosts the third annual Blackhawks night as the Bloomington Thunder host the Youngstown Phantoms Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. The U.S. Cellular Coliseum hosts the third annual Blackhawks night as the Bloomington Thunder host the Youngstown Phantoms Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Central Illinois is getting a piece of Chicago history from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Former Blackhawk Jamal Mayers will be at the Bloomington Thunder vs. Youngstown Phantoms hockey game. During the first and second intermissions, Mayers will sign autographs and meet fans in the Bud Light Lounge.
