Blackhawks wrap up trip, get set for 'important' time off
Some Blackhawks figure to get a little more rest than others during their scheduled extended time off that begins Sunday. "I'm going to take the break and enjoy it and try to get as much rest as I can - as much rest as I can chasing my kids around Disney World," defenseman Brent Seabrook said before the Hawks faced the Oilers on Saturday night at Rogers Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC