Blackhawks, Trevor van Riemsdyk want more consistency out of Trevor van Riemsdyk

Trevor van Riemsdyk controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis, Mo. Trevor van Riemsdyk controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.