Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago GM says rookies won't be moved before deadline

The Chicago Blackhawks have no plans to trade any of their key rookies before the trade deadline, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman . GM Stan Bowman specifically mentioned Ryan Hartman , Nick Schmaltz , Vinnie Hinostroza , and Tanner Kero , with Friedman reporting, "At the very least, Bowman said none of them are getting traded."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.