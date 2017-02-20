Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago GM says rookies won't be moved before deadline
The Chicago Blackhawks have no plans to trade any of their key rookies before the trade deadline, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman . GM Stan Bowman specifically mentioned Ryan Hartman , Nick Schmaltz , Vinnie Hinostroza , and Tanner Kero , with Friedman reporting, "At the very least, Bowman said none of them are getting traded."
