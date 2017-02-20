Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago...

Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago GM says rookies won't be moved before deadline

Tuesday Feb 14

The Chicago Blackhawks have no plans to trade any of their key rookies before the trade deadline, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman . GM Stan Bowman specifically mentioned Ryan Hartman , Nick Schmaltz , Vinnie Hinostroza , and Tanner Kero , with Friedman reporting, "At the very least, Bowman said none of them are getting traded."

