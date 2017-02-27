Blackhawks sign Jordin Tootoo, Michal Rozsival to 1-year contact extensions
The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Jordin Tootoo and defenseman Michal Rozsival to one-year contract extensions, the team announced Tuesday. Terms of the deals are unknown, but both moves will help cover the Blackhawks' exposure requirements for the upcoming Vegas expansion draft.
