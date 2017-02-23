Blackhawks sign goalie Jeff Glass to 2-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks locked in some goaltending depth at the organizational level when they agreed to terms with Jeff Glass on a two-year deal Thursday that will run through the 2017-18 season. The 31-year-old Glass sports a 5-4-1 record and 2.38 goals-against average in 10 games with the AHL 's Rockford Ice Hogs this season.

