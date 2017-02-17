Blackhawks Recall Schmaltz, Kero From Rockford
The Chicago Blackhawks will come off of their bye week over the weekend when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to the United Center, and they will have two of their young players back after a brief stint in the minor leagues. Those two players are forwards Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz, both of whom were sent down as part of a roster shuffle before the bye week.
