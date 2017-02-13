Blackhawks reassign Nick Schmaltz, 3 others to AHL in salary cap move
The Chicago Blackhawks have reassigned Nick Schmaltz , Gustav Forsling , Vinnie Hinostroza , and Tanner Kero to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, the team announced Sunday. Michal Rozsival was also activated from injured reserve.
