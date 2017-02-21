Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat ti...

Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat ties 40-year-old OHL record with 50-goal season

The 2016 second-round pick becomes the first U.S.-born player in league history to record three 50-goal seasons. The 2016 second-round pick scored his 50th goal of the season on Monday against the Oshawa Generals.

Chicago, IL

