Blackhawks hope fresh start will help Tomas Jurco reach his potential
With no points in 16 games for the Detroit Red Wings, Tomas Jurco didn't do anything this season that impressed the Chicago Blackhawks enough to acquire him in a trade. Instead it was Jurco's potential and the skills he showed in the past that led Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman to strike a deal with Chicago's Original Six rival.
