Blackhawks' Duncan Keith scores his 500th NHL career point
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith recorded his 500th NHL career point with a secondary assist on Patrick Kane's power-play goal against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at United Center. By utilizing the give-and-go, Patrick Kane gets Pietrangelo to pressure Toews along the boards leaving Kane open to go to the net.
