Blackhawks continue to shuffle Jonath...

Blackhawks continue to shuffle Jonathan Toews' line

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Out of the All-Star break, coach Joel Quenneville had Toews paired with Nick Schmaltz and Marian Hossa , but for Thursday night's game against the Coyotes, Hossa moved to the third line with Marcus Kruger and Dennis Rasmussen while Richard Panik played on Toews' right with Schmaltz on his left. On Tuesday, general manager Stan Bowman referred to a potential trade for a top-line left winger as the "million-dollar question," or, depending on the player's salary, the multi-million dollar question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC