Blackhawks continue to shuffle Jonathan Toews' line
Out of the All-Star break, coach Joel Quenneville had Toews paired with Nick Schmaltz and Marian Hossa , but for Thursday night's game against the Coyotes, Hossa moved to the third line with Marcus Kruger and Dennis Rasmussen while Richard Panik played on Toews' right with Schmaltz on his left. On Tuesday, general manager Stan Bowman referred to a potential trade for a top-line left winger as the "million-dollar question," or, depending on the player's salary, the multi-million dollar question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC