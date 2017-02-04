Battle lines drawn for decision on NHL participation in 2018 Olympics

Canada's Duncan Keith, Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews, also teammates on the Blackhawks, celebrate their win in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2014. Canada's Duncan Keith, Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews, also teammates on the Blackhawks, celebrate their win in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.