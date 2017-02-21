Arizona Coyotes start mini roadtrip against Chicago Blackhawks

The Arizona Coyotes are on a hot streak and are coming off of a convincing win against the Anaheim Ducks . Now that Anthony DeAngelo has been called up after the trade of Michael Stone to Calgary, can they get their power play clicking again? Can they finally beat the Chicago Blackhawks , who seem the be the boogie man in their closet for the last few years? The Coyotes are finally finding their groove, it only took 45 games for them to do it.

