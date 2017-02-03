A reinvigorated Nick Schmaltz showing progress after AHL stint
The Blackhawks sent Nick Schmaltz down to the AHL in December to rediscover his scoring game. The former first-round pick left the University of North Dakota to put up points in the NHL, but his confidence had wavered after sputtering up and down the lineup for the first two months of his professional career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC