World Juniors 2017: Jan. 4 schedule, TV, game thread
Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lucas Carlsson and Sweden will play host Canada in the second semifinal of the World Junior Championship on Wednesday. Carlsson is the lone Chicago prospect remaining in the tournament after forwards Radovan Bondra and Mathias From were eliminated from the tournament during the quarterfinal round Monday.
