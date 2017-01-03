Why Chicago Blackhawks superstar Artemi Panarin switched agents
Chicago Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin, left, of Russia, skates with the puck as he is defended by St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Busch Stadium, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis. From going out to eat to asking for directions, to banter in the locker room to communicating on the ice, it's a huge work in progress and the stress adds up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC