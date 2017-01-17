Watch: Blackhawks' prospect Maxim Shalunov scores in 2017 KHL All-Star Game

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Maxim Shalunov scored a goal and an assist for Team Chernyshev Division in a 3-2 win over the Tarasov Division in the 2017 KHL All-Star Game final Sunday. oN N NS 1 N 1 2 3 4N N 1 2 N 3 4N 3 4 o 1 2. #KHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/f3loyHhqrS Shalunov, 23, has 17 goals and 32 points in 37 games this season for Sibir Novosibirsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.