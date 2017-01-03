USA win over Canada was lots of fun for locker room
As reporters waited for Artemi Panarin to emerge for a postgame interview Thursday, cheers could be heard behind closed doors as Blackhawks players watched the exciting conclusion of the USA's shootout victory over Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship game. Canada led 4-2 with 4:05 remaining, but the U.S. stormed back with a pair of goals in the next 3:02.
