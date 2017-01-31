United Center, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Blackhawks Announce Renewed Partnership with Constellation
Constellation will continue to be the "Official Energy Company of the United Center" and will sponsor one "Green Game" for each team during each season, as well as a local community event. As part of the relationship, the newly renovated United Center Lower Suite Level has been named the Constellation Suite Level.
