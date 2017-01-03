Jordan Greenway scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the United States held off Switzerland for a 3-2 victory in a quarterfinal match Monday at the world junior hockey championship. U.S. beats Switzerland to advance to hockey world junior semifinals Jordan Greenway scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the United States held off Switzerland for a 3-2 victory in a quarterfinal match Monday at the world junior hockey championship.

