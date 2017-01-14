Toronto Maple Leafs: Are We Too Used ...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Are We Too Used To Losing?

Read more: Editor in Leaf

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing great hockey, and getting results because of it - so why does the fanbase need to temper everything related to success? Is it because the Leafs have been bad for so long? Or that there's some sort of written-in-stone rule that a rebuild has to take five+ years that no one knows about? The Leafs aren't delayed, in trouble or suffering. Patience is an irrelevant term that's being applied to this group.

