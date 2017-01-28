Toews on Blackhawks in Top 100: 'Three of us are pretty honored ...
There were only six active players to make the NHL's Top 100 that was unveiled on Friday night in Los Angeles. Half of those active players - Jonathan Toews , Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith - have been members of the Chicago Blackhawks for the better part of the past decade and have been core members of a franchise that has won three Stanley Cups in the past seven years.
