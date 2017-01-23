Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks pas...

Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks past Canucks

22 hrs ago

Jonathan Toews' offensive numbers have been subpar this season, but the Chicago Blackhawks' captain came through with a huge performance Sunday night. Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 remaining and Chicago beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 for its third straight victory.

