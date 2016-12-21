The 2017 Winter Classic will feature lots of blues
The St. Louis Blues are hosting the Chicago Blackhawks for the upcoming Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, and their music choices for the event seem appropriate. The Blues will be playing a bunch of blues, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Lazerus .
