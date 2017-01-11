Questionable all-star picks litter NH...

Questionable all-star picks litter NHL's annual celebration of talent

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

The inclusion of Predators defenceman P.K. Subban for the NHL all-star game this month is questionable based on his play this season. First things first: We are really happy that P.K. Subban will once again be at the NHL All-Star Game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC